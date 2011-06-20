Survey: 90% of TV News Producers Prefer One Mention of a Product Per Brand

According

to recent survey conducted by Vidicom, 90% of TV news producers said

they prefer only one mention per product per brand when using branded

Satellite Media Tours (SMTs).

The

survey, which polled producers in the top 20 TV markets, found that

while the number one reason for using SMTs is the need for content, half

of the producers surveyed only want one product mentioned for each

branded segment. Producers said that they will tolerate embedded product

only if they are unable to produce the content themselves and it is

compelling enough.

"Brands

spend millions of dollars each year on talent and production for

satellite media tours, but often forget that more than one brand mention

per product can be a turn off and result in a segment being sent into

the ether," said Christy Ferer, CEO/founder, Vidicom.

The

survey also discovered that anchor-expert interaction is key to getting

branded segments on the air. "Our on-air reporters need to have time to

ask questions and be able to get a word in so that we can provide our

audience with informative info not just product plugs," said one

producer from WTOL Toledo.