Survey: 80% Of Consumers Are Into Binge-Viewing

Broadcast TV remains the “staple” of in-home entertainment, but the majority of consumers around the globe now engage in some form of binge-viewing, Arris found in its latest Consumer Entertainment Index, which surveyed 10,500 consumers from 19 countries.

Arris, which commissioned Vanson Bourne to conduct the study, said 80% of those surveyed admitted to binge-viewing their entertainment, while 14% admitted to doing it at least once a day. Among the U.S. and Canadian consumers surveyed, 74% admitting to binge-viewing content, with one in four of 25-to-34 year olds doing it at least once a week.

The most binge-worth device was the “standard” TV (47%), followed by laptops (24%), smart/connected TVs (18%), desk top computers (17%), gaming consoles (15%), and tablets (9%).

