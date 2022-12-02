'Surface' Gets Second Season on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has renewed psychological thriller Surface. Veronica West created the show and Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars and executive produces.

Surface premiered in July.

"I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team," said Mbatha-Raw. "I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London."

Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. Season one took place in San Francisco, and season two is in London. Returning to her hometown, Sophie rediscovers the relationships that have haunted her memories, as she finds out where she really came from, and what pushed her to her troubled state.

"But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her," said Apple TV Plus, "as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past."

Surface is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine.

"This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world. I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two," said West. "It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine, and a real privilege to continue the journey!"

West is executive producer and showrunner. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Sam Miller directed four episodes of the first season, including the pilot, and Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates directed as well. ■