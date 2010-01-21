Supreme Court Throws Out Ban On Corporate Funding Of TV And Radio Spots

In a close 5-4 decision that included a host of partial

dissents and concurrences, the Supreme Court has thrown out the prohibition on

corporate use of treasury funds for political speech, taking a big bite out of

campaign finance reform law. "No sufficient governmental interest

justifies limits on the political speech of nonprofit or for-profit

corporations," said the court in an opinion authored by Justice Anthony

Kennedy and joined in part by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Antonin

Scalia, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.





The Bipartisan Campaign Finance Reform Act of 2002 prevented

corporations and unions from using treasury funds to pay for broadcast, cable

or satellite-delivered "electioneering communications" within 30 days

of a federal election. And law going back over 50 years had prohibited those

same treasury funds from being used for express advocacy spots that advocated

the election or defeat of specific candidates.





But the court majority held Thursday (Jan. 21) that those

prohibitions were a ban on speech.





That money had to come from PACs. Although the First Amendment provides that

"Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech," said the

court, "prohibition on corporate independent expenditures is an outright

ban on speech, backed by criminal sanctions.





And the fact that PAC money could be used to pay for the

broadcast and cable ads did not protect the prohibition.





"It is a ban notwithstanding the fact that a PAC

created by a corporation can still speak, for a PAC is a separate association

from the corporation," wrote the court. "Because speech is an essential

mechanism of democracy-it is the means to hold officials ac-countable to the

people-political speech must prevail against laws that would suppress it by

design or inadvertence."





Somewhat ironically, the court actually ruled against

Citizens United, which brought the appeal, on the narrower issue of whether

broadcast and cable spots it wanted to run promoting a documentary of then

candidate Hillary Clinton were subject to discloser requirements under BCRA.

The court held that they were, but said it could not stop there and needed to

rule on the constitutionality of the ban on corporate and union treasury

funding.





"Viewed from a First Amendment perspective,

McCain-Feingold was perhaps the worst legislation ever enacted and subsequently

upheld as constitutional by the Supreme Court," said Media Institute

President Patrick Maines. "It is welcome news for those who believe in

free speech that the court agrees that there is no justification for imposing

limits on political speech."





The institute is a Washington-based, media-backed First

Amendment think tank.





Paul S. Ryan, FEC program director and associate legal

counsel for the Campaign

Legal Center,

slammed the decision. "Today the Supreme Court majority declared that

corporate speech trumps the rights of American voters to government free of

corporate corruption. The courts opinion is the most radical in the Supreme

Court's history in the area of campaign finance law. The Roberts court has

abandoned all judicial restraint and respect for precedent by overturning more than

50 years of settled law.





Ryan said the court showed its "true activist

colors" by expanding the case to law not challenged by either side in the

case and overturning the court's own 1992 decision upholding the campaign

finance law.



