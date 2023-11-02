The CW’s ‘Superman & Lois’ To End After Season 4

The CW series Superman & Lois will conclude after season four, which is slated to air next year. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch play the duo. Season four will have 10 episodes.

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW, said. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

The show is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses and writers,” said executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. “Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen. We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey … and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

Superman & Lois features the couple dealing with the stress of being parents, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters stirring things up on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out humankind.

The show is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Helbing, Fletcher, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.