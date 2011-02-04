Super Bowl XLV: The Gear Behind the Game

Major broadcast vendors, Sony, Grass Valley and Canon will be supplying a host of equipment for the Game Creek trucks that will be used by Fox to shoot Super Bowl XLV and the network's pre- and post-game coverage.

Game Creek's Fox trucks, which have been used by Fox throughout the NFL season, will handle the coverage of the game. Their Liberty truck, which is used by ESPN and ABC during the college football season, will be used to cover pre-game events--including a pre-game performance by country music star Keith Urban, halftime, and post-game coverage. Patriot will handle for other pre-game related coverage.

The Fox truck, which is made up of two 53-foot expando HD production trailers and two 53-foot non-expanding production support trailers, uses several types of equipment from Grass Valley, including a 4.5 M/E, 96-input Grass Valley Kayenne HD Video Production Center and a Kayak HD video production switcher.

Liberty carries a 4.5 M/E, 96-input Kayenne on board while the Patriot truck features a 4 M/E, 90-input Kalypso HD switcher with Grass Valley Dual-Twin Channel HD GVeous digital video effects system.

For both the game and pre-game activities, Game Creek Video will use Sony's HDC-1500 and HDC-3300 HD cameras, deploying 32 of Sony's HDC-1500 multi-format cameras and four HDC-3300 3x slow-motion cameras. The HDC-1500 cameras will be used as the primary field-production units; the HDC-3300 slow-motion systems will placed in each end zone, with two of the cameras used as hand-held units.

For lenses, Game Creek Video will be exclusively using Canon. All of Game Creek Video's Sony HD field cameras will be equipped with Canon XJ100x9.3B long-zoom HD field lenses and all of the portable HD cameras will be equipped with Canon HJ22ex7.6B and HJ11x4.7B ENG-style lenses, and HJ21ex7.5B portable EFP lenses.

During half time, NEP's Denali Silver truck will help produce the extravaganza, which features the Black Eyed Peas. The Denali Silver truck has a Grass Valley Kalypso HD switcher

NEP's SS25 and SS18 trucks, which use Grass Valley LDK 8000 cameras and Kalypso HD switchers, will also be in Dallas to provide coverage for the NFL Network, NFL Films, and NFL International.

Game Creek will also be supplying rigs for ESPN's Bowl XLV game day coverage in Dallas.

Several media outlets, including CBS, TMZ, the NFL Network and local Dallas TV stations have been using LiveU's mobile broadcasting backpacks to provide coverage of events and parties leading up to the game.

The game production will also use Vizrt graphics, Calrec Blufin Alpha audio consoles, and X-mo camera systems from Inertia Unlimited, Ltd.