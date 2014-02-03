Super Bowl Tweets Hit 24.9 Million

The number of tweets during Super Bowl XLVIII hit a record of more than 24.9 million tweets, up from 24.1 million from last year’s game even though ratings were slightly down in metered markets.

The biggest volume came when Seattle Seahawk’s Percy Harvin returned the second half opening kickoff for a touchdown, prompting 381,605 tweets per minute (TPM), followed by the touchdown pass from Seahawk’s Russell Wilson with 3:11 remaining in the 3rd quarter, producing 271,775 TPM, according to a blog post by Twitter.

Twitter also posted data showing the most tweeted about players and the level of tweets at various points during the game, with Percy Harvin leading the pack for the Seahawks and Peyton Manning being the most tweeted about Bronco.