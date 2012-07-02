Sunset Bronson Studios Deploys New Sony HD Cameras

As part an HD upgrade to its facilities for the production of the Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown shows, the Sunset Bronson Studios is deploying seven new Sony HDC-2400L cameras. The installation makes it one of the first Hollywood facilities to start using the cameras, which were first announced this April at NAB.

The two court shows, which are produced at the Sunset Bronson facilities and distributed into syndication by CBS Television Distribution, moved to HD in April with the completion of a new HD control room but the facility wasn't able to take delivery of the new cameras until recently. The deployment of the new cameras marks the last phase of the HD upgrade for the studio and control room used to produce the shows.

Bobby White, director of engineering and technologies at Sunset Bronson Studios, noted that as part of the upgrade they also deployed a Sony MVS-7000X switcher, which went live in April with the new HD control room, and seven Sony PDW-1500 digital recorders.

White cited reliability, the widespread familiarity of production crews with Sony gear, their flexibility in adapting to different types of productions and the high quality of the HD images as key factors in selecting the Sony gear.

"In Hollywood, Sony is the camera of choice for most of the independent production companies and we wanted to get the latest equipment," he explained. "The 2400s offer higher resolution and more control over the video for the operator."

The seven cameras in various configurations will be in use at the shows by early July. Prior to the deployments of the HDC-2400Ls, the productions had been using the Sony HDC-1500 series HD cameras.

Other key vendors for the upgraded studio and control room include Evertz for core routing and control their monitor wall and Avid for audio. Sony also provided the monitors for the monitor wall.