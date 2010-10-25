Sundance, Nielsen Introduce New Sponsor Measurement Tool

Sundance Channel, working in conjunction with Nielsen, had developed a

new means for sponsors to gauge their return on investment.

The

Rainbow Media Holdings service is now offering marketers a Measurement

Innovation Metric, a qualitative tool assessing an advertising

campaign's effectiveness across multiple networks, regardless of whether

the campaign employs branded content or traditional advertising.

Sundance

does not run traditional advertising, e.g. 30-second spots, and is not

rated by Nielsen. The network does produce branded content and features

PBS-style messages as in "Iconoclasts brought to you by Grey Goose," messaging behind one of its long-running series.

