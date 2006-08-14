Sundance Goes Digital

Original programming from The Sundance Channel is getting its own community on the Web.

This month, the Sundance Channel will launch new features on its Website (www.sundancechannel.com) that caters to the community interested in two of the channel’s original programs, The Hill and Transgeneration Reunion.

The interactive new mini-sites will offer fans the opportunity to check out photo galleries, blog, and even watch deleted scenes from their favorite programs. Transgeneration Reunion, which is a follow up to TransGeneration, will launch on August 21 and feature updates on subjects, personal photos and a place for fans to post questions. The Hill, a documentary series set in the office Congressman Robert Wexler ( D-Fla.) will feature video podcasts of debates, primary documents like press releases, and blogs of various political issues, and debut on Aug. 16.