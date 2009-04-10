Sundance Channel Partners With Subaru for Eco Trip Series

Subaru and Sundance Channel have agreed to make the car company the exclusive sponsor of Eco Trip: The Real Cost of Living, which premieres on April 21 at 9 p.m. The series explores the impact that everyday products have on the environment.

A video installment from Subaru, "Traction for Life," features profiles of people whose environmental efforts have improved their families and communities. The short videos will air each week during Eco Trip.

The partnership also includes customized show openings and closings, tune-in spots, a vacation getaway sweepstakes, and branded "Eco Tips" that air during the series. There is also an element of in-show integration as the show's host, David de Rothschild, drives a Subaru Forester in the series.

"Subaru is the ideal partner for Eco Trip," said Kim Gabelman, SVP of branded entertainment and partnerships at Sundance, in a statement. "The partnership between Subaru and the Sundance Channel reflects our mutual commitment to creating enlightened eco-programming and socially-minded brand awareness."

Sundance plans to measure the quality and impact of the multi-platform campaign with analysis from research firm iTVX.