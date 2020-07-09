Sulebakk Named to Head HBO in Europe

AT&T’s WarnerMedia division named Christina Sulebakk as general manager of HBO Europe, effective immediately.

Sulebakk, who had been executive VP, CMO and head of distribution for HBO Europe, replaces Hervé Payan, who had been CEO of HBO Europe for eight years. He will be leaving HBO at the end of August, the company said.

In her new role, Sulebakk will oversee HBO’s linear networks and streaming service in Europe. She will report to Priya Dogra, recently named president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA and APAC.

In addition to Dogra, WarnerMedia has made a number of international management changes, naming Whit Richardson, president of its Latin America Networks and Johannes Larcher as head of HBO Max Internationa l.

“Christina is a tremendously talented executive who has been integral to the success of HBO Europe. She has a deep understanding of direct-to-consumer businesses and has played a pivotal role in the development of our international plans. She will be a key force in driving our growth in Europe,” said Dogra.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Hervé for his leadership in building and growing the HBO Europe business and importantly, for his vision in launching streaming video offerings in key markets in Europe. I’ve personally worked closely with Hervé over the past few years and I’ve appreciated his entrepreneurial spirit, his focus on innovation and good sense of humor. We are thankful to Hervé for staying on until the end of August to ensure a smooth transition of this important business,” Dogra added.

Sulebakk has been with HBO Europe for eight years.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about my new role and our ambitious plans for HBO Europe,” Sulebakk said. “Working on this iconic brand with exceptionally talented colleagues at such a pivotal time in the industry has been an educational and enriching experience. I can’t wait to get started on the opportunities that lie ahead as we build on the strong foundation that is Hervé’s legacy.”