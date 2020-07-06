Dogra to Head WarnerMedia Entertainment in EMEA, APAC

AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit named Priya Dogra as president, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, EMEA and APAC.

Dogra had been executive VP, strategy & corporate development at WarnerMedia and will continue those responsibilities for the time being, the company said. She reports to Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia and president WarnerMedia international.

She replaces Giorgio Stock, who left in June.

“Priya is a world-class executive who has been driving WarnerMedia’s overall corporate growth initiatives and in particular our direct-to-consumer-strategy internationally,” said Zeiler. “Her leadership, passion and knowledge of our international businesses will make an immediate impact on our organization. She is a great addition to my leadership team and to our EMEA and APAC businesses.”

Dogra has been with WarnerMedia since 2009. Before joining. TimeWarner, she was a VP in the technology, media and telecom investment banking group at Citigroup.

“I am excited to take on this role particularly now as we refocus our efforts to connect our beloved brands and high-quality content directly with consumers around the world,” Dogra said. “I look forward to working closely with Gerhard, our broader leadership team and the EMEA and APAC organizations to strategically position us for continued success in a highly competitive marketplace.”