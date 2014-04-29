Suddenlink TV Ads Get Programmatic

Taking a big step into the world of the kind of more automated, data-driven ad scheduling seen in the online video world, Visible World and Suddenlink have announced a partnership to apply so-called “programmatic” scheduling to the MSO’s cross-channel advertising inventory.

Using Visible World’s platform, which uses real-time data to monitor and value ad units on an impression basis, Suddenlink will evaluate how well certain programs reach certain audiences, and automatically allocate ads within its linear TV schedule to ensure that the ads are most effective, the companies said.

“Getting the right spots in the right programs and dayparts was previously a very manual process. The new tool now makes that process much easier, more efficient and ultimately more effective," Jerry Dow, chief marketing officer of Suddenlink Communications, said in a statement.

