Suddenlink Takes HBO And Cinemax To Go
Suddenlink Communications has become the latest pay-TV distributor to hop aboard HBO's TV Everywhere bandwagon.
The St. Louis-based MSO, the seventh-largest U.S. cable operator, is now offering customers who subscribe to HBO or Cinemax access to the corresponding new online services over any high-speed Internet connection in the U.S. for no extra charge.
Suddenlink joins six other affiliates that offer HBOGo and MaxGo: Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Cox Communications, AT&T U-verse TV and Verizon FiOS TV. HBO has no plans currently to license online streaming rights to Netflix or other online video distributors.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.