Suddenlink Takes HBO And Cinemax To Go

Suddenlink Communications has become the latest pay-TV distributor to hop aboard HBO's TV Everywhere bandwagon.

The St. Louis-based MSO, the seventh-largest U.S. cable operator, is now offering customers who subscribe to HBO or Cinemax access to the corresponding new online services over any high-speed Internet connection in the U.S. for no extra charge.

Suddenlink joins six other affiliates that offer HBOGo and MaxGo: Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Cox Communications, AT&T U-verse TV and Verizon FiOS TV. HBO has no plans currently to license online streaming rights to Netflix or other online video distributors.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.