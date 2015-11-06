Suddenlink Shows Solid Q3

In what could very well be its last earnings conference call before it closes its $9.1 billion deal with European telecom company Altice, Suddenlink reported strong third quarter results, boosting cash flow by double digits and revenue by nearly 4%.

Suddenlink agreed to be acquired by Altice in May in a deal valued at about $9.1 billion. The transaction is expected to close sometime in the fourth quarter. After the deal closes, Suddenlink founder, chairman and CEO Jerry Kent and most of his management team will exit the company.

Kent chose a good note to leave on. While basic subscriber losses were heavier than in the same period last year – 8,500 compared to a gain of 2,400 in 2014 – the 2014 period was Suddenlink’s best third quarter subscriber performance in about seven years.

