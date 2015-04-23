Suddenlink Renews Weather Channel Pact

Suddenlink and The Weather Channel have reached a multi-year distribution agreement for The Weather Channel and Weatherscan linear services. The deal will also give Suddenlink TV Everywhere rights through subscriber authentication on multiple devices. Additional terms were not disclosed.

“Renewing our agreement with The Weather Channel, particularly as we enter the heart of tornado season, provides our customers continued access to the network’s important alerts and live breaking coverage of severe weather,” Suddenlink senior VP and chief programming officer Kathy Payne said in a statement “We know The Weather Channel is a network valued by our customers today, and we look forward to continuing our relationship.”

The Suddenlink deal is the latest in a flurry of renewals for The Weather Channel, including Dish, NCTC, Cox Communications and Time Warner Cable. Terms of those deals were not disclosed.

