Suddenlink to Offer Netflix on TiVo Devices

Suddenlink Communications has become the latest U.S. cable operator – and the largest domestic MSO, so far – to strike a deal to offer access to Netflix on leased TiVo-powered set-top boxes.

Suddenlink did not announce a specific launch date, but the MSO said it expects to open up access to Netflix on leased TiVo devices sometime this summer.

Suddenlink has about 1.2 million video subs, but has not announced how many are currently on TiVo. The company, which primarily serves customers in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia, launched TiVo-powered services in December 2010.

