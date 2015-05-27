Suddenlink Links Up With Hulu

Suddenlink Communications has joined a growing group of MVPDs that have struck distribution agreements with Hulu that will enable its customers to access the subscription OTT service on leased devices.

Suddenlink, an operator with 1.1 million TV subs that’s in the process of being acquired by Altice Group for $9.1 billion, said it expects to make Hulu available via its TiVo devices later this year, noting that the new partnership with Hulu was enabled in part via the MSO’s deal with TiVo announced in July 2010. Suddenlink also offers its own VOD service and Netflix on leased TiVo devices.

“We're working with Internet content providers like Hulu in a continuing effort to offer innovative solutions that benefit consumers,” Kathy Payne, Suddenlink’s chief programming officer, said in a statement. “Our ongoing network investments allow us to deliver Hulu to our customers with Internet connections that tend to be the fastest and highest-ranked in the communities we serve.”

