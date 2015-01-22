Suddenlink Hooks Up Showtime Anytime

Suddenlink Communications has joined the ranks of MVPDs that have added support for Showtime Anytime, the premium programmer’s authenticated TV Everywhere service.

Showtime has adapted its TVE service for iOS and Android devices, PC and laptop browsers, the Xbox One and Xbox 360, the Apple TV, Roku platform, Google Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV stick.

In addition to on-demand access to movies and originals such as Homeland, The Affair, Ray Donovan and Masters of Sex, the app also streams in the live broadcast of Showtime’s East and West coast feeds.

