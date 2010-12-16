Suddenlink Goes Over-the-Top With TiVo
Suddenlink Communications' debut of the TiVo Premiere DVR in two
Texas markets will serve a smorgasbord of Internet-delivered content
ranging from YouTube video clips to Facebook status updates -- but lacks
other popular services such as Netflix and Hulu Plus.
The MSO's customers in Lubbock and Midland, Texas, will get first
crack at the TiVo box, offered for $15 per month, the same rate as
Suddenlink's other DVR set-tops. Suddenlink plans to expand to
additional markets in 2011.
One of the key features Suddenlink is touting is the ability to
search across TV listings, Web content and Suddenlink's video-on-demand
library -- 6,000 titles, 500 of which are in HD -- through a single
interface. The MSO announced its partnership with TiVo in July.
