Suddenlink Girds for Viacom Carriage Fight

About 1.1 million Suddenlink Communications video customers across the country could lose access to Viacom networks like Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central on Sept. 30, if the two don’t come to a renewal agreement.

So far, it doesn’t look too good that a deal will be reached in time.

According to Suddenlink’s website – SuddenlinkOnYourSide.com – Viacom is asking for a significant increase in affiliate fees, which the cable operator believes is unwarranted.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.