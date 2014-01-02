Suddenlink Closes Northland Deal

Suddenlink Communications said Thursday that it has closed its acquisition of certain cable assets in Texas from Northland Communications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Suddenlink acquired about 12,000 residential and 300 commercial customers (representing more than 18,700 primary service units) in and around Gun Barrel City, Flint, and New Caney, Texas. Suddenlink officials said there is an opportunity to interconnect the Northland systems with nearby Suddenlink systems in Terrell, Tyler, and Kingwood, Texas, respectively. Suddenlink first announced the transaction in October.

"We're pleased to complete this acquisition of systems adjacent to communities in Texas we already serve. We're excited about the opportunity to further enhance TV, Internet, and phone services in these areas, for the benefit of our newest customers," said Suddenlink chairman and CEO Jerry Kent (pictured) in a statement. "We'd also like to take this opportunity to welcome to Suddenlink the very capable and experienced group of employees joining us from Northland."

