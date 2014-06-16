Suddenlink Boots Up 300-Meg Internet Tier

Suddenlink Communications is using its DOCSIS 3.0 platform to launch a new 300 Mbps (downstream) tier across two Texas markets – Leander and Pflugerville – with plans to do the same in Georgetown later this summer.

The new tier, which is paired with an upstream that maxes out at 15 Mbps, is roughly triple the capacity offered in those Texas systems via the MSO’s previous high-end tier, which pumps out 107 Mbps down and 5 Mbps upstream. Georgetown, Leander, and Pflugerville, which are nearly half way done with the rollout of 200 Wi-Fi access points, were also first to get Suddenlink’s 107 Mbps service in March 2010.

Suddenlink has not announced when it expects to introduce the new 300-Meg offering outside of this initial set of markets in Texas. "We are actively working on those plans, but for competitive reasons, won’t publicly disclose a timeline," a Suddenlink spokesman said via email.

