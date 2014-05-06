Suddenlink Adds Basic Video Subs

Suddenlink Communications is the latest cable operator to report positive basic video subscriber growth in the first quarter, adding 2,400 customers in the period.

Suddenlink, which has about 1.4 million subscribers in about 10 states, is the latest cable operator to report basic video gains – late last month Comcast reported a gain of 24,000 video customers in the first quarter and Charter Communications said it added about 18,000 basic video subscribers in the period.

The gains highlighted what was a strong quarter for the St. Louis-based Suddenlink – residential high-speed Internet subscribers rose 35,100 and phone customers increased 12,100 in the period. Those gains helped drive residential customer relationships (customers who pay for at least one service) up by 22,700 in the period, the highest quarterly growth in Suddenlink’s history.

