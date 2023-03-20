‘Succession,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (March 20-March 26)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Emmy award-winning series Succession and Emmy-nominated show Yellowjackets make their return to the small screen during an otherwise light schedule of new shows debuting this week.
HBO’s Succession, which won the 2022 Emmy for best drama series, launches its fourth and final season March 26. The series, which stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Karen Culkin and Alan Ruck, follows a family power struggle over the fortunes of a family-owned media business.
Also debuting March 26 is the sophomore campaign of Showtime’s drama series Yellowjackets, which follows the lives of players from a high school girls soccer team 25 years after surviving a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 20-26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 22 – Digman! (animation) – Comedy Central
March 22 – Waco: American Apocalypse (reality) – Netflix
March 23 – The Night Agent (drama) – Netflix
March 24 – My Kind of Country (music competition) – Apple TV Plus
March 24 – Reggie (documentary) – Prime Video
March 24 – Up Here (musical comedy) – Hulu
March 26 – Great Expectations (drama) – Fx/Hulu
March 26 – Rabbit Hole (drama) – Paramount Plus
