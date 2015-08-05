Sub Losses Nearly Double at Dish

Dish Network lost about 81,000 net subscribers in the second quarter, nearly twice the 44,000 it lost in the prior year, but a focus on higher-margin customers helped drive revenue and net income up by 3% and 34%, respectively.

Revenue at the second largest satellite TV service provider was $3.83 billion in the quarter, up 3% from $3.69 billion in the prior year. Net income rose 34% to $324 million (70 cents per share) from $213 million (46 cents per share) in the period.

Average monthly revenue per unit in the period totaled $87.91, compared with $84.15 in the prior year. Churn was 1.71% versus 1.66% in the second quarter of 2014.

