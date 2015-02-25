Sub Losses Drive Cash Flow Declines at Cablevision

Cable revenue rose 3.1% and adjusted operating cash flow was down 4.6% in the fourth quarter at Cablevision Systems, as a decline in basic video customers offset gains from rate increases and higher advertising revenue.

Cablevision lost about 34,000 basic video customers in the quarter (compared to analysts’ consensus estimates of a loss of 27,000 customers) and gained just 4,000 high-speed Internet customers. Voice customers declined by 11,000 in the period.

Cable revenue was $1.45 billion for the period and AOCF at the cable systems was $441.1 million, highlighted by a 5.3% gain in average monthly revenue per customer to $155.20 and a 9% increase in cable ad revenue.

For the full year, cable revenue rose 3.7% to $5.8 billion and AOCF increased 5.4% to $1.8 billion.

