Study: Wi-Fi Offload On The Rise

In a trend that could bode well for the cable industry and its increasing use of Wi-Fi technology, the amount of mobile data traffic being offloaded to Wi-Fi will continue to rise in the years ahead as more and more video is distributed wirelessly, Cisco Systems revealed in its latest five-year mobile data forecast.

According to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast, about 33% of global mobile data traffic was offloaded on Wi-Fi in 2013—believing that the figure will rise to 46% by 2018.

Cisco said to relieve the stress on cellular infrastructures, operators have encouraged Wi-Fi data offload, noting that tablet traffic that might have migrated to mobile networks has largely remained on fixed networks.

