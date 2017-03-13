Study: VR Equipment Market Mixed

In the early part of this phase of the virtual reality era, most consumers with VR equipment paid for it, but a sizable portion of the market received VR equipment for free as a gift or as part of a smartphone bundle, a recent study from IBB Consulting found.

The study, based on a survey of 3,199 U.S. online consumers conducted last month, found that 56% paid for that equipment, compared to 44% on the free/bundled portion of the ledger.

On the paid side, just 6% forked out more than $1,000 for that equipment, compared to 30% who paid up to $99 and 20% who paid between $100 and $500.

The study also found that nearly one-third (30%) of consumers interested in virtual reality already own VR equipment, an indication that the take-rate for headsets is increasing with “considerable room for growth,” noted IBB, which announced its latest round of VR research in tandem with the recent Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, Spain.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.