Study: VOD Satisfaction on the Rise

In increase in overall quality and choice as well as a boost

in the number of video-on-demand titles offered in high-definition were among

the key reasons why general consumer satisfaction with VoD has climbed 5% since

2010, according to a new survey from Frank N. Magid Associates and

Vubiquity.

The tracking study

(registration required), which surveyed 1,700 consumers aged 18 to 64 with

access to VoD from a mix of cable operators, telcos and satellite TV operators

in fourth quarter of 2012, showed that the categories with the most improved

satisfaction scores were the quality of programs (+6%), availability of

programs in HD (+8%) and the number of choices available (+6%).

When asked to rank available subscriptions and services by

value, the biggest portion of those surveyed (62%) placed VoD at the top,

followed by the DVR (60%), HD channels (55%) and premium channels (47%).

Click

