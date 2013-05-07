Study: VOD Satisfaction on the Rise
In increase in overall quality and choice as well as a boost
in the number of video-on-demand titles offered in high-definition were among
the key reasons why general consumer satisfaction with VoD has climbed 5% since
2010, according to a new survey from Frank N. Magid Associates and
Vubiquity.
The tracking study
(registration required), which surveyed 1,700 consumers aged 18 to 64 with
access to VoD from a mix of cable operators, telcos and satellite TV operators
in fourth quarter of 2012, showed that the categories with the most improved
satisfaction scores were the quality of programs (+6%), availability of
programs in HD (+8%) and the number of choices available (+6%).
When asked to rank available subscriptions and services by
value, the biggest portion of those surveyed (62%) placed VoD at the top,
followed by the DVR (60%), HD channels (55%) and premium channels (47%).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.