Study: U.S. TV Homes With Netflix Pass Those With DVRs

Offering more proof that the way consumers get their video fix is changing, a new study from Leichtman Research Group found that 82% of U.S. TV homes have a DVR, get Netflix, or use VOD from a cable or telco provider.

About 30% of those homes use two of those services, and 14% use all three, according to the study, On-Demand TV XV, LRG’s 15th annual survey on the topic.

The study, based on a survey of 1,211 U.S. households, found that 54% of adults have Netflix in their home and 53% have a DVR, making it the first time that homes with Netflix (a total that includes those that use shared passwords) have surpassed those with a DVR. By comparison, 44% of TV homes had a DVR versus 28% with Netflix when LRG conducted the study in 2011.

Among other findings, the survey found that 64% of homes get an SVOD service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu, and 51% of adults stream any of those services on a monthly basis and that 23% of all adults stream Netflix daily, compared to 6% in 2011.



