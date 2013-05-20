Study: U.S. Pay TV Thrown for Net Loss

Video subscriber gains in the first quarter of 2013 by top

U.S. service providers were not enough to avoid a first-ever net subscriber

loss in the category over a four-quarter period, Leichtman Research Group (LRG)

reported Monday.

LRG's analysis of the top 13 multichannel video providers in

the U.S., representing 94% of the market, showed that they added about 195,000

net additional video subs in the period, down versus a net gain of about

445,000 in the year-ago quarter, and a net gain of about 470,000 in the

corresponding quarter of in 2011.

"These Q1 gains were not enough to offset subscriber losses

from Q2 and Q3 2012, leaving major multi-channel video providers with a net

loss of about 80,000 subscribers over the past year, compared to a net gain of

about 380,000 over the prior year," LRG said, noting that it marked the first

industry-wide subscriber loss over a four-quarter period since the firm began

tracking the data over a decade ago.

