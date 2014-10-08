Study: TV Spending Drives Website Traffic, Revenues

Websites that advertise on television draw more traffic and ultimately more revenue.

Those were two of the conclusions drawn from “What’s Driving Digital,” a new study of Nielsen Ad Views data , commissioned by the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau, which finds that TV promotion serves as the primary driver of traffic to websites. Moreover, digital players that spend more money on TV ads, generally benefit from higher revenues.

The study indicated that the 75 so-called, largest pure-play Internet brands allocated more than $4 billion on TV advertising in 2013, a jump of 37% from 2009 spending levels. Some 85% of this group showed a direct correlation between TV spending and traffic.

