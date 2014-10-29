Study: Streaming Still Trumps the DVR in Primetime

Consumers still dedicate most of their tube time to live TV viewing during primetime hours, but the time spent streaming continues to outpace viewing of DVR recordings, Crackle and Frank N. Magid Associates found in their second-annual study on the “New Living Room.”

About 67% of respondents said they watch live TV during primetime – the same as last year – while streaming inched up to 45% (up 2% year-over-year) and the DVR dipped 7%, to 31%, versus last year's study.

The online study, conducted in July, surveyed 1,200 adults between the ages of 18 and 49.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.