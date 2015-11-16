Study: Streaming Penetration ‘On Par’ With Cable

Offering another view of the impact being felt by over-the-top video services, a new study from multiscreen video tech company Clearleap found that the penetration of streaming services is “on par” with traditional cable TV.

The study, based on an online survey of 1,111 U.S. consumers 18 or older in July 2015, showed that 78.5% said they subscribed to cable, while 71.37% said they use or once used a streaming service.

Unsurprisingly, of the millennials (ages 18-29) surveyed, 70.32% use a streaming service, versus 64.41% that take cable. Just more than a quarter of them (26.48%) have never taken a pay TV service.

