Study: Social Buzz Definitely Corresponds To TV Ratings

Chatter on social media about a TV show clearly maps to its ratings, with an increase in social buzz of 9% in the weeks prior to a show's premiere corresponding to a 1% increase in ratings among viewers 18-34, according to a new study by Nielsen.

The analysis was conducted by Nielsen and NM Incite, a Nielsen/McKinsey company. The study found a statistically significant relationship throughout a TV show's season among all age groups, with the strongest correlation among younger demos (people ages 12-17 and 18-34), and a slightly stronger overall correlation for women compared to men.

As the middle of a season approaches -- leading up to a show's finale -- the correlation between buzz and ratings is slightly weaker but still significant, with a 14% increase in buzz volume needed for the same 1% ratings increase, Nielsen found.

