Study: Pay-TV Bills Rise 7.2% in 2012

U.S. households now spend an average of $78.63 per month on multichannel video service -- up 7.2% from a year ago -- but there's still no evidence of widespread "cord cutting," according to a consumer survey conducted by Leichtman Research Group.

About 87% of households nationwide subscribe to some form of multichannel video service, LRG found. That's that the same percentage as in 2011 and 2010, according to the research firm.

Meanwhile, the self-reported mean average monthly spending on pay-TV service has increased more than $12 per month over the last three years, up from $66.25 in 2009. From 2010 to 2011, subscription TV spending increased 3%, from $71.24 to $73.35 per month.

And higher-income households are significantly more likely to take pay-TV service. Nationwide, 94% of homes with annual household incomes over $75,000 subscribe to a multichannel video service, compared with about 88% of those with incomes of $30,000 to $75,000, and about 73% with incomes under $30,000.

