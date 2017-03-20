Study: Netflix Is OTT’s Most In-Demand Service

Thanks to the popularity of its original series, Netflix was the most in-demand OTT service in the U.S. in 2016, according to measurement tabulations from Parrot Analytics.

Per the study, non-Netflix services represented about 21% of total demand for digital original series, only slightly higher than the global average. Amazon Video got a nice lift from the November 2016 release of The Grand Tour, but season two of The Man in the High Castle was more popular, ranking ninth by peak demand in the U.S.

Netflix had the top eight digital original series in the U.S., per Parrot: Marvel’s Luke Cage, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Fuller House, Orange Is the New Black, Stranger Things, The OA, Marvel’s Daredevil and Making a Murderer.

Parrot Analytics bases its OTT rankings on a deep analysis of data culled from “demand expression platforms” including video-streaming and social-media platforms, photo-sharing platforms, blogs and fan and critic ratings.