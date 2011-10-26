Study: Netflix Now 33% of Peak Downstream Internet Traffic in U.S.

Though Netflix has hit a rough patch, its customers continue to stream more video than ever -- with the company alone now accounting for 32.7% of peak downstream traffic in the U.S., according to a new study from bandwidth-management vendor Sandvine.

Among fixed networks in the U.S., streaming video is the primary driver of network capacity requirements, representing 60% of peak downstream traffic, up from 50% in 2010. Netflix accounted for 20% of peak bandwidth consumption in the U.S., according to Sandvine's fall 2010 study.

In the fall 2011 Sandvine study, YouTube videos generated 11.3% of peak downstream traffic. That's despite the fact that the majority of broadband users (83%) use YouTube compared with 20% who use Netflix.

Netflix this week said it lost 800,000 U.S. subscribers -- more than anticipated -- following a change in plan pricing that raised prices for many members by 60%. As of the end of September, the company had 21.5 million streaming and 13.93 million DVD subscribers domestically.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.