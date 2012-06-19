Study: Netflix May Be Eating Into VOD, Premium Networks

With its low $8 monthly price, Netflix's Internet streaming service may be eroding usage of movies purchase through video-on-demand and time spent watching premium channels like HBO, according to a study by Parks Associates.

About 16% of U.S. broadband consumers who watch VOD and 17% of those who subscribe to premium programming consider using an online subscription service like Netflix as an alternative, the research firm found.

Netflix streaming users rated the service higher than VOD and premium programming options based on price, although they rated Netflix's picture and sound quality substantially lower.

