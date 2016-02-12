Study: Netflix Integration Good for Pay TV Biz

When it comes to integrating Netflix at the set-top box level, the good outweighs the risks for MVPDs, according to a new study from IHS.

Though Netflix doesn’t provide a “meaningful” revenue-generating opportunity for pay TV operators that opt to integrate the OTT service on leased boxes, it still results in a net-positive on the operational performance of those MVPDs, IHS found in the study – Netflix on Pay TV: A Marriage of Convenience.

Per IHS, Netflix has partnerships in place with 25 pay TV providers. Examples include Dish Network and several MSOs that use a TiVo-powered platform, including Virgin Media, RCN, Com Hem, Suddenlink Communications and GCI, among others. IHS expects many more to join the crowd amid Netflix’s big global expansion.

