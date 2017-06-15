Study: Nearly Half of Broadband Consumers Subscribe to a Video OTT Service

Reflecting the surge in consumer adoption and volume of subscription VOD services, almost half of U.S. broadband customers pay for at least one OTT video service, according to a survey from IBB Consulting.

The study, based on a survey of 2,007 U.S. online consumers, found that about one-third subscribe to two OTT services and 18% take three or more.

Millennials are the group most likely to take more than three paid OTT services. Notably, some 63% of paid OTT subscribers also get a traditional pay-TV service.

About 61% of those surveyed said they’d pay at least an additional $2 per month for their favorite SVOD service, if the price were to rise.

