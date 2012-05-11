Study:Most Smartphone Users Have Location-Based Apps

The majority of smartphone users (74%) get real-time, location based information on their smartphones, according to a new study from the Pew Internet and American Life

Project.

The study found that 41% of smartphone users

get location info from their phones, up from 23% in May 2011. Such apps include

GPS, weather apps, or ones that let you know

where your friends are currently congregating or how close you are to the

newest movie, trendiest restaurant or urgent care center.

For example, the study found that the

percentage of respondents who use "geosocial" services like

Foursquare is now 10%, up from only 4% in 2011.

The number of those smartphone users has

jumped as well, from 35% of adults in May 2011 to 46% as of February 2012), and

there are now smartphone owners than those without them among the cellphone-owning population.

That rise in tracking applications has become

an issue in Washington, where legislators

are trying to figure out how to protect privacy while not discouraging the Internet

economy and its users that, as the study indicates, have a healthy interest in

location-based services. But it is the potentially unhealthy interest that has

some in Washington concerned. For

example, the same app info that lets a parent know where their child is could

also provide that data to a predator if they can get access to it. One

senator last year introduced a bill to prevent the sharing of geolocation info

with the government.

The issue was also spotlighted last year by

Google's admission it was collecting user data as part of its Street View

mapping initiative, and Apple's admission that geolocation information

being collected by iPhones was being stored too long and not sufficientlysecured.

"We've watched mobile phones become

increasingly entwined in people's everyday activities, and location-based

services are an important part of that," said Pew Internet Research Specialist

and report author Kathryn Zickuhr in announcing the survey.

That is not the case for some demos, however.

Only 13% of seniors 65-plus have smartphones, up only a couple of percentage

points from 11% in 2011 (and within the statistical margin of error).

For those without a college degree, the figure

is 25%, which is up 7 percentage points from last year but still only half the

national average.

Folks are getting more familiar with their

smart phones. This year, only 8% did not know whether or not they have one.

Last year it was 14%.

The study is based on telephone interviews

with 2,253 respondents 18 and older, conducted Jan. 20-Feb. 19, with a

plus/minus sampling error of 2.3 percentage points, to a 95% degree of

certainty (the latter a common caveat with surveys).