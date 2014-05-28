Study: Most Cord-Cutters Are Happy They Did It

Although the cord-cutting trend remains small, consumers who have wielded the video shears are apparently happy with their decision.

About 84% of cord-cutters are “at least somewhat happy with their decision,” while 37% said they’re so happy that they have no plans to ever return to a traditional pay-TV service, nScreenMedia found in a new study that surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults with broadband access. Of that same group, 8% said they were “pretty unhappy” with their cord-cutting decision, and 9% said they hated the decision and wished they had service again.

The report – View My Video: Consumer Digital Media Consumption (available here for free with registration) – also found that 17% of U.S. broadband subscribers surveyed say they once took a pay-TV service but have since left their provider, while 10% say they have never subscribed to pay-TV (the so-called “cord-nevers”), and 74% said they currently take a pay-TV service.

