Study: Most Broadband Homes Engage With Second Screens

A majority (65%) of consumers in U.S. broadband homes engage in at least one second-screen activity on at least a monthly basis, Parks Associates found in a new round of digital media research.

The study amplifies the notion that consumers are tapping into mobile devices to supplement what they watch on the big screen, while also getting a better fix on how they are using those second screens while watching TV.

The study – 360 View Update Second-Screen Usage Patterns – found that searching for information about the program they are watching was the top second-screen activity, followed by searching for info about a product or service advertised on TV, and reading tweets associated with the show they are watching. Interacting with the TV show being watched, via games, polls or trivia, was at the bottom of the list.

