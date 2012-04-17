Study: More U.S. TV Viewers Combining TV With Social Media

U.S. TV viewers are getting more used to combining TV with

social media, or at least with seeing the two linked.

A survey of 1,000 viewers/Internet users by Accenture found

that 64% recall seeing social media symbols like Facebook "likes" and

Twitter hashtags while watching TV. And even more important for the TV

programmers trying to promote social media, a third of viewers have gone online

to interact after seeing the symbol.

According to the company, "participants were shown

images of various social media symbols and asked a series of questions about

their familiarity and use of them while watching television." The March

2012 poll was an online survey, so it was already geared toward a net-friendly

audience.

The figure for those who interact jumps to 63% for ages

18-24 and 46% for 25-34. Interestingly, the 55-64 demo (24%) topped the 45-54

(19%), while the 65-plus trailed at 11%.

There were lots of reasons given for following up on the

social media TV cues. The top (43%) was to get more info about a show or

product. That was followed by getting coupons or promotional codes (32%),

entering contests (31%), watching a video (26%), socializing (21%),

recommending/sharing video with others (20%) and buying something (16%).

The vast majority of respondents said they got what they

expected out of their TV-prompted online visits, with 74% saying it met

expectations, with 10% saying it did not and 15% saying it exceeded those

expectations.

The biggest barrier to even more interaction with social

media was disinterest in the content or info they would find (60%), uncertainty

about how to interact (23%), inability to access it (15%) or that the symbol

was not displayed on TV long enough to access (11%).

The sample was of people 18-plus, weighted by age, gender,

geography, race and education.