Study: More Apps Are Including Privacy Policies

More than eight out of 10 free apps from the iOS (Apple) App

Store come with a privacy policy -- either within the app or accessible through

the store -- and more than 6 out of 10 paid apps do, too.

That is according to a study

released by the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) Wednesday, July 11, in advance of

the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)-hosted

stakeholder meeting in Washington on July 12 on enforcing an Obama Administration-backed

privacy Bill of Rights. It is the first in a series of meetings, with

Thursday's focusing on apps and mobile privacy.

Researchers picked 25 free apps and 25 paid apps based on

the top apps of all time list from Apple released March 3, 2012. An app was

credited as having a privacy policy if it was within the app itself but also if

it was at the listing page in the app store.

According to the study, the percentage of free apps with

privacy policies doubled from 40% in a December 2011 study to 84% as of June on

the iOS App Store platform, and paid apps with privacy policies were up

slightly from 60% to 64%.

According to FPF, "almost all" leading apps that

collect location information include privacy policies.

Once an app includes a privacy policy, their developers

become accountable to the Federal Trade Commission if they violate those

privacy promises. One of the key issues for government and industry is

enforcing privacy protections on companies that do not make any promises and

thus are not subject to FTC lawsuits for deceptive practices.