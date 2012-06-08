Study: Half Of Tablet Users Watch Video At Least Monthly

About 53% of iPad owners and other tablet users watch video or TV content on their device at least once per month, compared with just 20% of the smartphone audience, according to a new study by research firm comScore.

Overall, tablet users are nearly three times as likely to watch video on the devices, with larger screen sizes making tablets more conducive to video consumption than their smaller-screen cousins, comScore said.

Of tablet users viewing video at least once per month, 26.7% paid for content to watch on their tablets. In addition, 18.9% of tablet users watch video content at least once a week (versus 6.7% for smartphone owners) and 9.5% watch video nearly every day on their device (versus 2.9% among the smartphone crowd). The results are based on a three-month average for the period ending April 2012.

