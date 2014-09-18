Study: Disabling Fast Forwarding on VOD Fare Lifts Ad Recall

When it comes to disabling fast forwarding video-on-demand fare, advertisers and viewers both win.

Those were among the conclusions drawn from a study conducted by MediaScience and commissioned by A+E Networks that found advertising impact improves dramatically when the fast-forward function was disabled during VOD sessions, with ad recall increasing over 50%.

If that result was expected, these findings necessarily weren't: the study of over 350 viewers indicated that there weren’t any adverse consequences to the program experience, relative to enjoyment, entertainment or engagement. Moreover, MediaScience’s results concluded that there weren't any changes among its study group pertinent to VOD usage intent and satisfaction or platform utility.

